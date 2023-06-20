GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina soccer team has announced the addition of seven newcomers to the 2023 squad.

The class includes four incoming freshmen and three transfers and supports a diverse array of players with a pair of North Carolina natives as well as an England native and a Uruguay native.



12 Lucy Fazackerley | Freshman | Oaklands College | Wigan, England | Defender | 5’11

Fazackerley comes to ECU by way of Oaklands College and the Arsenal Football Club Academy. With Arsenal she won the FA WSL (Women’s Super League) Academy League as well as the Capital Cup.



“We are very excited to have Lucy join our program,” said head coach Gary Higgins . “She has played in a very competitive environment the last few years with Arsenal Football Club, in the FA WSL Academy League in England. She is a tall, commanding Center back, who is very comfortable in possession. Lucy is also very dangerous from set pieces and could be a threat in the final third from attacking corner kicks and free kicks. We are excited to watch Lucy develop into a fantastic player for our program.”



Fazackerley is the daughter of Jennifer and Ian Fazackerley and has one brother, Benjamin.



4 Ella Steck | Freshman | The John Carroll School | Forest Hill, Md. | Defender | 5’4

Steck joins the Pirates from the John Carroll School in Bel Air, Md. where she was a team captain as a senior. Steck also competed in track all four years as a 100m and 200m runner.



“Ella will be arriving from Pipeline Soccer Club in Maryland,” said Higgins. “We had watched Ella in some ECNL events last year and then she also performed very well in our ID camp last summer. She is a very fast player and can be very effective in the fullback position. Along with her speed, Ella is a very technical player, which is very important in the full back position. Ella has a lot of potential, and if she comes in fit, she could contribute in her freshman year.



Steck is the daughter of Michelle and Chris Steck. At the John Carroll School, she was a member of the National Honors Society as well as the Spanish, Math and Art Honors Societies.



18 Elsa Stedman | Freshman | Montverde Academy | Waunakee, Wisc. | Midfield | 5’10

Stedman comes to ECU after a successful high school career at Montverde Academy. A 2023 State Champion, Stedman was also a selectee for the 2023 Florida High School All-Star Game. The midfielder was a team captain on the pitch and also played varsity basketball for Montverde.



“Elsa will be arriving to ECU from the prestigious Montverde Academy in Florida,” said Higgins. “Elsa has been in a very competitive training environment for the last few years, and Coach Robbie at Montverde does a great job with his players. Elsa is a strong commanding Defensive midfielder. She understands the game well and has a high soccer IQ. If Elsa comes in and adapts to the speed of the college game, she could contribute early in her career. She will give us some depth in the midfield position.”



Stedman is the daughter of Jenny and Che Stedman and has one brother, Parker.



9 Emma Sheehan | Sophomore | Seton Hall University | Argyle, Texas | Forward | 5’6

Sheehan comes to ECU by way of Seton Hall where she appeared in 18 games with seven starts a season ago. She scored a pair of goals for those Pirate a year ago and will look to contribute offensively in Greenville in the 2023 campaign.



“We are very excited to have Emma join our program this fall,” said Higgins. “Emma will be transferring from Seton Hall University, where she played her freshman year. Emma is a natural goal scorer and loves the game. She is a very intelligent forward, who understands where to be in the final third. She will help our team keep the ball in the final third, and most importantly will help us create quality chances in the attacking half of the pitch. I am hoping Emma can make an immediate impact on our team.”



Sheehan is the daughter of Ivanny and Erik Sheehan and has one sibling, Ayden.



33 Keyera Wynn | Graduate Student | University of Maryland | Greensboro, N.C. | Forward | 5’10

Wynn comes to ECU after four years at Maryland where she appeared in nearly 40 games and made several starts. She scored three goals and recorded an assist for the Terrapins while also earning Academic All-Big Ten recognition.



“Keyera will be an incoming graduate transfer from the University of Maryland,” said Higgins. “Originally from Greensboro, N.C., Keyera is a fantastic pick up for our program. She will provide valuable experience and leadership to our team, immediately. She is a very athletic, attacking player, who can run all day. Keyera has contributed for Maryland in the Big Ten conference throughout her career, and this will help her compete immediately in a very challenging AAC conference. Keyera will have two seasons of eligibility left, and she will be such a valuable addition to our program, on and off the field.”



The North Carolina native is the daughter of Cyndi and Kennen Wynn and has three siblings: Zack, Aydin and Spencer. Wynn has strong soccer pedigree as her dad played at Navy and North Carolina.



10 Juliana Viera | Sophomore | Oklahoma Wesleyan | Montevideo, Uruguay | Forward | 5’6

Viera joins the Pirates after a season at Oklahoma Wesleyan where she was a First-Team Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference honoree en route to team KCAC Regular Season and Tournament Championips. The native Uruguayan registered 37 points on 12 goals and 13 assists at Oklahoma Wesleyan. Before college, Viera compered in several international youth competitions, including the 2018 FIFA U-17 World Cup, the 2021 U-20 Conmebol Libertadores Cup and the 2022 U-20 Conmebol South American Cup.



“I am very excited to have Juliana join East Carolina University,” said Higgins. “She will be transferring in from Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where she had a standout freshman campaign. Juliana will bring valuable playing experience to our program having competed for the Uruguayan Youth National team from a young age all the way through to being a captain for the u-20 team. Juliana is a left sided player who can play anywhere up the left side of the field. She will provide balance to our team and her experience will help us compete in a very challenging conference. She has a very good left foot and is an intelligent soccer player. She loves the game and is such a passionate player.”



Viera is the daughter of Christina Alzueta and Olivier Viera and has six siblings: Alana, Maximiliano, Olivier, Sofia, Christina and Gerónimo Viera.



19 Sydney Cox | Freshman | Northwood High School | Chapel Hill, N.C. | Defender | 5’5

Cox joins the Pirates from Northwood High School in Chapel Hill where she was a three-time team captain and three-time All-Conference honoree. Her team made the second round of the N.C. State Playoffs as a senior.



“Sydney was our last addition to a very strong 2023 class,” said Higgins. “Sydney is an in-state player coming out of Pittsboro, NC. Sydney has played for NCFC ECNL for the last several years. She is an aggressive defender with a fantastic attitude. She always puts the team first and is an excellent teammate. Sydney was also very passionate about East Carolina University during the recruitment process. We want players in our program who love ECU and want to represent us well on and off the field, and I have no doubt that Sydney will do that. “



Cox is the daughter of Tanya and Randy Cox and has two siblings: Grayson and Kennedy. She has athletics in her DNA as her dad played collegiate lacrosse at UNC.

The Pirates will open the regular season on Aug. 17 as they travel to Gainesville, Fla. to face the Gators in a rematch of last season’s 2-1 win in Johnson Stadium.