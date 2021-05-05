Pirates add Texas High School star to 2021 volleyball roster

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Kenzie Beckham has declared her commitment to attend East Carolina University and compete for the volleyball program, according to an announcement by head coach Adler Augustin Wednesday.

Beckham has been the starting setter for Westwood (Austin, Texas) High School the last four years. During her decorated career, she amassed 3,954 assists, 1,441 digs, 681 kills and 233 aces. Beckham earned team MVP honors her sophomore through senior seasons while helping lead the Warriors to upwards of 80 wins.

In 2020, Beckham was named the District 25-6A Setter of the Year and was tabbed to the District 25-6A First Team, All Central Texas Volleyball Team and TGCA All State Team. She was also selected the Austin American Statesman Player of the Week on Nov. 9.

As a junior, Beckham was recognized with a litany of honors, including recognition to the AVCA Phenom List, TGCA and TAVC All-State Team and TGCA 6A All-Star Team. She was also heralded as the District 13-6A MVP and Showcase All-Tournament MVP.

During her sophomore season, Beckham set Westwood’s single-match assist record with 56 while also earning spots on the All-District First Team and All-Central Texas Team. She was also named the Warriors’ Newcomer of the Year her freshman season, garnering second-team all-district accolades.

Beckham has played for the Austin Juniors club throughout her volleyball career. She was part of the 15 Mizuno Team that took first place at regionals and third place at the USAV Junior Nationals.