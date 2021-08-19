Pirates announce 2021-22 non-conference men’s basketball schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina will play eight home games while it travels to Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Charlotte as part of its 12-game 2021-22 non-conference schedule.

The Pirates will open the season with three consecutive home games, hosting South Carolina State (Nov.9), Canisius (Nov. 12) and Western Carolina (Nov. 14) within the first six days before heading to the Grand Strand for the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The Bulldogs of SC State return to Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum for the first time since 2015, while the Golden Griffins will make their maiden voyage to Greenville to play the Pirates for the first time since clashing in Columbia, Mo., in 1981. ECU and WCU will meet for the first time since 2005.

ECU is slated to face Oklahoma in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 18 and then square off against either Old Dominion or Indiana State on day two (Nov. 19). The Pirates will conclude tournament play against an opponent to be determined: Davidson, New Mexico State, Penn or Utah State, following an off day on Nov. 21.

After a six-day hiatus, the Pirates return to the hardwood Nov. 27 against Coppin State to start a four-game homestand followed by games against Old Dominion (Nov. 30), Gardner-Webb (Dec. 4) and North Carolina A&T (Dec. 7).

The second homestand of the season features opponents who have visited Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum more recently. ECU will host Coppin State for the third time in the last five years with N.C. A&T making its sixth trip east for the sixth time in nine years. Gardner-Webb is back on the schedule for the first time since 2012, while ODU returns to the slate for the first time since 2014 when the Monarchs and Pirates were both Conference USA members.

ECU wraps up non-conference play following the exam break with two games. The Pirates will challenge Liberty (Dec. 17) at the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout at Spectrum Center in Charlotte before closing out the slate at home against Southern Miss (Dec. 21). It’ll be their second game against Liberty in three years and first versus the Golden Eagles since 2014.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date, as will the finalized American Athletic Conference slate.