Pirates announce 2021 fall softball schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team will play eight games as part of its 2021 fall exhibition schedule, according to an announcement Monday by first-year head coach Shane Winkler.
The Pirates open the schedule Sept. 19 with a 10-inning game at North Carolina before hosting Pitt Community College (PCC) Sept. 21 in another 10-inning affair. ECU remains at home for its next two 10-inning matchups, entertaining Barton College and PCC Oct. 1 and 8, respectively.
ECU hits the road to Durham Oct. 16 for a 10-inning encounter with Duke then returns to Max R. Joyner Family Stadium a week later for a doubleheader versus NC State. The Pirates wrap up the fall the next day with a 10-inning game at UNCW.
East Carolina returns 12 players from its 2021 squad while welcoming 10 newcomers, including four transfer student-athletes, to the program for the 2022 campaign.
- Sept. 19: at North Carolina – 10 innings (Chapel Hill, N.C.) | 2 p.m.
- Sept. 21: Pitt Community College – 10 innings (Greenville, N.C.) | 5 p.m.
- Oct. 1: Barton College – 10 innings (Greenville, N.C.) | 6 p.m.
- Oct. 8: Pitt Community College – 10 innings (Greenville, N.C.) | 5 p.m.
- Oct. 16: at Duke – 10 innings (Durham, N.C.) | 2 p.m.
- Oct. 23: NC State – Doubleheader (Greenville, N.C.) | Noon
- Oct. 24: at UNCW – 10 innings (Wilmington, N.C.) | 1 p.m.