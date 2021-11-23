Pirates announce 2022 baseball schedule, season tickets go on sale Dec. 13

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Thirty-one home games at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium, including the 19th-Annual Keith LeClair Classic highlight the 2022 East Carolina baseball schedule announced by eighth-year head coach Cliff Godwin Tuesday. Season tickets for the 2022 campaign will officially go on sell Monday, Dec. 13th.

The 2022 slate features 20 games (14/home, 5/away, 1/neutral) against 10 teams that earned a bid to the 2021 NCAA Regionals, 27 against squads with 30-plus wins (nine with 35-plus, two with 40 or more wins) and 17 contests versus nine clubs that finished ranked or receiving votes in the final national polls.

ECU will play seven of its first 11 games at Clark-LeClair Stadium, including the LeClair Classic when it welcomes in Indiana State (March 4), Michigan (March 5) and Maryland (March 6). The Pirates will open their 88th season of play hosting Bryant (Feb. 18-20) before traveling to Campbell (Feb. 22) in their first road contest of the year. For the second time in program history and twice in the last five years, ECU and North Carolina will play a three-game weekend series (Feb. 25-27) with games being held in Chapel Hill, Greensboro (site to be determined) and Greenville.

“We are extremely excited about the schedule we were able to put together for the 2022 season,” Godwin said. “As a program we always want to have a strong, competitive schedule to allow us to be ready for the postseason. This schedule is one of the toughest ones we have put together in recent years. Pirate Nation make sure to get your season tickets today. GO PIRATES!”

In addition to the Bryant series and the LeClair Classic, ECU will also play host to St. Mary’s College (March 11-14), Elon (March 23), VCU (March 25-27), NC State (March 29), Old Dominion (April 5), UNCW (April 19), Duke (May 10) and Campbell (May 17) in non-conference action.

The road non-conference schedule includes meeting against Duke (March 1), Virginia Tech (March 8), Radford (March 9), Old Dominion (March 15), College of Charleston (March 18-20), UNCW (March 22), Elon (April 12) and NC State (April 26).

ECU, who won a conference-best 20 games in 2019 and 2021, will look to defend its American Athletic Conference regular-season title when it opens league play at Cincinnati (April 1-3) in a traditional three-game tilt. Other road weekends include UCF (April 14-16), Tulane (April 22-24) and Memphis (May 6-8). The Pirates will host series at Clark-LeClair Stadium against Wichita State (April 8-10), Cincinnati (April 29-May 1), South Florida (May 13-15) and Houston (May 19-21).

Once again, The American Championship will be held at Spectrum Field (May 24-29) in Clearwater, Fla., home of the Clearwater Threshers, the Class A Advanced affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. NCAA Regional (June 3-5) and Super Regional (June 10-13) sites will be determined in May, while the College World Series will be played inside TD Ameritrade Park starting June 17.

A three-time AAC Coach-of-the-Year honoree, Godwin has guided ECU to five NCAA Regional berths (2018, 2019 and 2021 Greenville Regional host), three Super Regional appearances, the 2019 and 2021 AAC Regular season titles, a pair of AAC Tournament crowns and a 258-130-1 (.665) overall record. Sixteen players have earned All-America status, while 15 were NCAA All-Regional selections, 23 were named all-conference (18 first-teamers) and 14 were drafted by Major League Baseball teams.

The 2021-22 recruiting class consists of four infielders (Quinn Allen, Landon Howard, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and Henry Zipay), two outfielders (Carter Cunningham and Luke Nowak), two catchers (Ayden Edwards and Ryan McCrystal) and nine pitchers (Merritt Beeker, Charlie Hodges, Jake Hunter, Jordan Little, Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman, Erik Ritchie, Ben Terwilliger, Jaden Winter and Trey Yesavage).

ECU returns 25 players including Freshman All-America selections C.J. Mayhue (2020), Zach Agnos (2021) and Josh Moylan (2021) along with AAC All-Conference performers Jake Kuchmaner (2019) and Bryson Worrell (2021). In all, the roster consists of 13 freshmen, 19 sophomores, five juniors and five seniors.