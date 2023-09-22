GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina men’s basketball team will open its 10th season as a member of the American Athletic Conference on the road against new league member and 2023 Final Four participant Florida Atlantic on Jan. 2.

The conference announced the league schedules for all 14 teams on Friday. The Pirates will play an 18-game conference schedule in addition to the previously announced 13 non-conference contests. Click here to see the team’s schedule.



Following its clash with the Owls, ECU will host Tulsa (Jan. 7) inside Minges Coliseum and travel to Temple (Jan. 10). The rest of January is comprised of a two-game road trip bookended by two-game homestands as the team welcomes SMU (Jan. 13) and North Texas (Jan. 17) before traveling to UAB (Jan. 20) and Wichita State (Jan. 24). ECU will close out the month on its home floor against Temple (Jan. 28) and South Florida (Jan. 31).



The Pirates will start the month of February with road trips against in-state foe Charlotte (Feb. 3) and UTSA (Feb. 10) before returning to Minges to battle Wichita State (Feb. 15) and Tulane (Feb. 18). Three of the Pirates’ five remaining regular season contests will be on the road as the team will travel to Rice (Feb. 24), North Texas (Mar. 3) and SMU (Mar. 6) while hosting Memphis (Feb. 29) and Charlotte (Mar. 9) to close out the regular season.



The American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship is set for March 13-17 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.