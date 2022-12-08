GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina lacrosse team has announced its 17-game 2023 schedule.

The season kicks off on Feb. 10 and features a strong slate of 10 home games as well as four games against teams that finished ranked in the final 2022 IWLCA Top 25 poll.

The Pirates will open the season with four-straight home contests, starting with the Radford Highlanders on Feb. 10 followed by a tilt with Navy two days later on Feb. 12.

Games against George Mason and Campbell on Feb. 18 and 22 will close out the Pirates’ opening home stand. ECU then will head on the road for a matchup with former Division II power, and new Division I competitor, Queens on Feb. 25.

The team will open the month of March with games at Furman and Wofford on March 3 and 5. A game at Elon on March 12 ends the early non-conference section of the schedule as the Pirates then head to Old Dominion on March 18 to open American Athletic Conference play.

The Pirates will take a pause from AAC play for a home battle with the Duke Blue Devils on March 22 before welcoming Mercer to Johnson Stadium on March 25. The Blue Devils finished the 2022 season at No. 13 in the nation. The game with Mercer will be Military Appreciation Day.

ECU will stay at home for AAC games against Vanderbilt and Cincinnati on April 1 and 8 before welcoming the defending NCAA Champion North Carolina Tar Heels to Johnson Stadium on April 11.

The game against Vanderbilt will be the team’s Morgan’s Message Game and the Cincinnati game will be Cancer Awareness Day. Morgan’s Message is an organization named for Duke lacrosse player Morgan Rodgers which aims to destigmatize mental health within the student-athlete community and equalize the treatment of physical and mental health in athletics.

In the home stretch of the schedule, the team will take to the road once more for road matchups with Florida and Temple on April 15 and 22 before returning home to take on new AAC member, JMU for Senior Day and Founder’s Day on April 29. The Gators and Dukes finished last season at No. 8 and No. 12, respectively in the final Top 25 poll.

The AAC Tournament will be held at Temple in Philadelphia, Pa. on May 4-6.