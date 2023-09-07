GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team will compete in four home events, including three consecutive home meets to highlight its 2023-24 schedule according to an announcement by sixth-year head coach Matthew Jabs.
The Pirates will open the season with a quad swimming meet inside Minges Natatorium against Barton, Gardner Webb and Catawba (Sept. 30) followed by home meets against UNC Asheville (Oct. 7), UNCW (Oct. 14/diving only) and James Madison (Oct. 28). ECU will conclude its fall schedule on the road with a single swimming meet at Campbell (Nov. 3) before ending the semester at the West Virginia Invitational (Nov. 16-18).
Following the holiday break, ECU will host Georgia Southern in a single day meet (Jan. 6) for its senior day before heading to Norfolk to compete in a dual meet with Old Dominion and William & Mary (Jan. 20). The Pirates will close out their regular season slate at Georgia Tech (Jan. 27) and will have a month to prepare for postseason competition.
The American Athletic Conference Championships (Feb. 22-26) will be hosted by SMU in Dallas, Texas while the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships are set to be held in Athens, Ga. (Mar. 20-23).
Jabs and his staff return 18 student-athletes from last year’s team that went 8-3 in Meghan Armstrong, Kendall Bensen, Heidi Bruining, Alayna Carlson, Sadie Covington, Rachel Gibson, Frida Zuniga Guzman, Emilee Hamblin, Ava Iannetta, Caitlin Irvine-Smith, Sara Kalawska, Laura Kellberg, Lizzy Linartas, Averi McQuitty, Flanary Patterson, Morgan Reilly, Abigail Tomlinson and Brynna Wolfe.
The Pirates also welcome 10 newcomers to the team in freshmen Sophie Benkusky, Carlie Clements, Elena Dinehart, Mikayla Durkin, Jecza Lopez, Danielle McCarthy, Campbell Murawski, and Olivia Templeton along with two transfers in Kaylee Hamblin (NC State) and Sophie Knepper (Pittsburgh). Hamblin has qualified to compete in the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2024 Olympic Trials in June.