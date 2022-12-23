BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University football team is in Birmingham, Ala., for Tuesday’s Birmingham Bowl with Coastal Carolina.

The Pirates arrived around 3 p.m. with a police escort to the hotel. The team took a charter flight out of Kinston Friday afternoon and are now setting up what will be home base for the next few days.

“Well, just a lot of excitement,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “The kids are, you know, really excited today to just finally get down here. We’ve had a really good week of practice, so today is just travel day, get settled and get acclimated to the hotel and get ready for the weekend.”

The big story is the weather. Temperatures were in the teens with a wind chill around zero. Because of that, the Pirates have moved their practices the next two days indoors at the University of Alabama’s practice facility in Tuscaloosa, Ala. It will give the team a chance to take part in a state-of-the-art facility.

“Just very fortunate to have the relationships with the staff at the University of Alabama. It’ll give us a chance to focus on practice, not on the weather, and it’ll be a great experience for the kids,” Houston said.

Coastal Carolina arrived Thursday. Both teams will take part in some fun activities over the next few days, including a comedy show later Friday.