GREENVILLE, N.C. – After suspended play on Monday evening, the East Carolina men’s golf team posted a second-round score of 289 (1-over) and a shot a final round 293 (5-over) to claim the 2023 ECU Intercollegiate presented by Dogwood Bank.

Freshman Lucas Augustsson posted a 54-hole score of 213 (3-under) to claim top individual honors.



“Very proud of the team and Lucas for winning the home tournament at Brook Valley,” ECU Head Coach Kevin Williams said. “As it always does, the golf course played very tough and our guys battled hard down the stretch to win the trophy! Winning a college tournament as a freshman is very impressive and we are happy for Lucas to see all his hard pay off.”

(ECU Sports Information photo)