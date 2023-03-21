GREENVILLE, N.C. – After suspended play on Monday evening, the East Carolina men’s golf team posted a second-round score of 289 (1-over) and a shot a final round 293 (5-over) to claim the 2023 ECU Intercollegiate presented by Dogwood Bank.
Freshman Lucas Augustsson posted a 54-hole score of 213 (3-under) to claim top individual honors.
“Very proud of the team and Lucas for winning the home tournament at Brook Valley,” ECU Head Coach Kevin Williams said. “As it always does, the golf course played very tough and our guys battled hard down the stretch to win the trophy! Winning a college tournament as a freshman is very impressive and we are happy for Lucas to see all his hard pay off.”
Augustsson carded rounds of 76, 69 and 68 claiming medalist honors for the first time in his young collegiate career. He was the lone player in a field of 96 golfers to shoot two sub-par rounds of 70 and his final round 68 consisted of an eagle (No. 2), five birdies, nine pars and three bogeys. Augustsson stood among the tournament leaders in par-4 scoring (t2nd/4.00), eagles (t2nd/one), par-5 scoring (t3rd/4.58) and birdies (t3rd/12).
Sophomore Carter Busse finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 224 (8-over) with rounds of 77, 75 and 72. Fellow classmate Tyler DeChellis and freshman Philip Linberg Bondestad both claimed a share of 33rd just two strokes behind Busse with a score of 226. DeChellis fired rounds of 80, 71 and 75 while Bondestad shot 72, 76 and 78 and finished tied for the tournament lead in total birdies with 38. Rounding out the roster was graduate student Nicolas Brown posting a score of 228 (12-over) for a share of 41st place.
Playing as individuals for East Carolina were graduate student Stuart Fuller (70-78-75=223/t16th), freshman Davis DeLille (75-81-80=236/t73rd), graduate student Connor Jones (80-86-82=248/93rd) and junior Eston Lee (88-78-83=249/94th).
In the team portion, ECU (882) won the event by two strokes over Francis Marion (884). James Madison (885) took third while Barton College (888) and Temple (895) took fourth and fifth place.
The Pirates will return to the links on Friday, March 31 when the co-host the Cutter Creek Intercollegiate with Elon. The three-day event will be held in Snow Hill, N.C. at the Cutter Creek Golf Club.