GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina’s baseball team claimed its third straight American Athletic Conference regular-season title Sunday afternoon following a 6-2 series sweep of South Florida coupled with a 3-1 UCF win over Houston.

With the title in hand, the Pirates will be the top seed in The American Championships that are set to begin on May 24 in Clearwater, Fla. (time to be determined).



ECU becomes the first team in league history to win three outright regular-season titles (2019, 2021, 2022) and are tied with the Cougars, who have claimed three titles (2015, 2017/tie, 2018). Since joining the league in 2015, the Pirates are one of three teams to have won six series in a regular season, joining Houston (2015 and 2017) and UCF (2017). In 2019, the Pirates also posted six series victories on their way to a league-best 20-4 record.



The Pirates will head into their final week of the regular season riding a 10-game winning streak (tied for second-longest active in the nation) when they play host to Campbell on Tuesday, May 17 with a 6:30 p.m. (ET) scheduled start. ECU will close out the final weekend of play, hosting Houston on Thursday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. (ET). All Pirate games can be streamed on ESPN+.