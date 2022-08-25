GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina soccer team defeated the High Point Panthers 2-0 Thursday night in Johnson Stadium for their first win in the season. A strike from Grace Doran and a Panthers own goal gave Head Coach Gary Higgins the first win of his ECU career.

Doran’s goal in the 10th minute came off of a wonderful feed from Sydney Schnell . Schnell received a pass on the left side of the pitch and took the ball down the sidelines before cutting into the box and making a well-placed well-timed pass to Doran. Doran, making a cut in from the top of the 18, was able to punch it in first time into the left side of the net with a strong finish past High Point keeper Morgan Hairston. Doran’s goal was the first of the season for the Pirates.

Through 45 minutes, ECU led High Point nine to nothing on shots taken while also earning five corners to just three for the Panthers.

In the second half, the Pirates were able to keep their feet on the gas, creating scoring chances and ultimately a second goal. In the 52nd minute, Catherine Holbrook crossed the ball in to two awaiting Pirates and after bouncing around, the ball landed at the feet of a High Point defender. The Panther’s clear attempt rebounded instead off of a teammate and narrowly snuck over the line for an own goal.

With the margin at 2-0 the rest of the way, the Panthers only managed their one shot on the game, coming in the 83rd minute. The lone shot was blocked and gave ECU and keeper Maeve English a clean sheet and a victory for the first time in 2022.

Key Stats

The shutout was the seventh of English’s career in goal.

ECU tallied 14 shots after only five in the first two games combined.

The goal was the fifth of Doran’s career; the assist was Schnell’s third.

Up Next

The Pirates are at home once more for a tilt with Old Dominion on Sunday at 5 p.m. Attendance is free and the game will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.