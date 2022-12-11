GREENVILLE, N.C. – Javon Small recorded a game-high 21 points and 10 assists as East Carolina used a strong second half on offense to defeat Coppin State 84-75 on Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum.

Freshman Ezra Ausar tied his season-high in points with 18 on 9-of-12 shooting for the Pirates (7-4) and Brandon Johnson tallied his fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Small became the first Pirate to record at least 20 points and 10 assists in a game since Isaac Fleming back in 2019.

Sam Sessoms led the Eagles (4-8) with 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor and Nendah Tarke added 19 points.

ECU would find its rhythm on offense early to take a seven-point lead with 10:33 remaining after a floater by Small made it 19-12. Coppin State would work its way back into the game with a 14-point swing that gave the Eagles a 42-35 advantage. ECU would head into the half down 42-37, trailing at the half for the eighth time this season.

The Pirates would ramp up the physicality in the second half, going 16-for-21 from the free throw line and holding the Eagles to 33 points to earn the nine-point win.

ECU outscored Coppin State in the paint 50-32 and outrebounded the Eagles 34-25.

Up Next

The Pirates will have a six-day break before their next game on Saturday, Dec. 17 against South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The game is scheduled to tip at 2 p.m. and will streamed via ESPN+ and SEC Network+.