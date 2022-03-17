GREENVILLE, N.C. — A first quarter deficit was too much for the East Carolina women’s Lacrosse team to overcome as the Pirates fell to Davidson 18-8 on Wednesday afternoon.

East Carolina drops to 5-4 on the season while Davidson advances to 6-0.

Davidson jumped out to an early 5-0 lead as ECU could not keep them out of the goal, with the fifth coming at the 6L34 mark. The Pirates would respond less than a minute later by scoring their first goal of the match from Sophie Patton. Momentum was cut short quickly as Davidson was able to rattle off three more goals to take a dominating 8-1 lead. The Pirates had a brief stint of life after Payton Barr scored with 11 seconds left in the opening frame, making it 8-2 after 15 minutes.

The second quarter was more of the same as Davidson continued to pour on goals and holding the Pirates to only one goal. It was not until there was 4:26 left in the half that Ellie Bromley was able to score for the Pirates. As time was expiring in the half, Elizabeth Wilson sliced the ball through the defense and scored at the buzzer, bringing some energy into Johnson Stadium despite the 14-4 deficit.

The Pirate defense improved after the half, allowing only three goals in the third quarter. But on the other end, Davidson was able to hold the Pirates to only one goal, which was a goal from Megan Tryniski. This left ECU down 17-5 heading into the fourth.

While the game might have been already decided by the fourth quarter, the Pirates showed life with two goals from Leah Bestany and one by Frances Kimel.

Davidson outshot the Pirates 33-24, but both teams were tied with 15 ground balls. ECU only converted 1-of-5 free-position shots as opposed to Davidson’s 7-for-10. The Pirates did lead in draw controls 16-13 while the Wildcats turned the ball over 12 times compared to 11 for ECU.

Kimel led ECU with four points on one goal and three assists while Bestany led the team with two goals and three ground balls. Flynn Reed had a team-high six draw controls. Brynn Knight started the game at goalkeeper, playing the first 12:17, while Sophie Bandorick finished the final 47:43 and made seven saves.

The Pirates will return to action on Sunday afternoon as they head to Johns Hopkins.