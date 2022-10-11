GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team shot 9-over par 297 in the third round to capture its fifth consecutive Pirate Collegiate Classic title at the Greenville Country Club on Tuesday afternoon.

The Pirates have won each of the fall tournaments they have hosted since moving the event to Greenville in 2016.

ECU claimed the team title with a final score of 16-over par 880, edging out second place UNC Greensboro by one stroke (17-over par 881). Georgetown shot 21-over par 885 to tie for third with Seton Hall and High Point shot 22-over par 886 to round out the top five teams.

Three Pirates finished in the top 10 led by sophomore Marta Perez who carded a 1-over par 217 to finish in fourth place for her first top-five career finish. Senior Oda Sofie Kilsti tied for fifth at 2-over par 218 for her fifth top-five finish and eighth top-10 finish. Freshman Danielle Modder continued her strong play, shooting 2-over par 218 to tie for fifth.

Sophomore Andrea Miralles Llopis carded an 11-over par 227 to tie for 23rd and senior Caroline Hermes tied for 53rd (26-over 242) to round out the Pirates’ roster. Sophomore Grayson Warren finished the tournament 24-over par 240 to tie for 49th as an individual.

ECU wraps up its fall schedule Oct. 24-25 when the Pirates compete in the Charlotte Invitational at Cabarrus Golf Club.