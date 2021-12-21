Pirates close 2021 with 85-57 win over Maryland Eastern Shore

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- North Carolina hospitals are urging people to donate blood this holiday season, with O-negative and O-positive blood types in the highest demand.

Vidant Medical Center health officials say there's always a need for blood but it's especially important right now. Doctors say the increased need combined with a lower donor turnout makes the need even more critical.

"If gifts are part of what you're giving out this year, the single most precious gift you can give is a donation of blood. covid, like so many other things, has changed the dynamic of how people go out in public and that's decreased the number of donations that we've seen," said Dr. Dave Harlow, vice president of Allied Health for Vidant Health System.