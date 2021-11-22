Pirates close out fall swimming schedule with top times

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Junior Poliina Rukosuev’s personal-best time of 16:40.87 in the 1650 free highlighted East Carolina’s final day at the TYR ’85 Invite, which was hosted by Liberty. In all, the Pirates had six season-best times in their final meet of the fall season.

“Proud … really proud of these girls,” head coach Matt Jabs said. “Our goals headed into the meet was to hit in-season best times/scores and set ourselves up for strong seeds for the conference championships in February. Mission accomplished!!! Every single athlete hit season bests, and we won three events. “

Competing with just 13 athletes, the Pirates had 17 “A” finalists, 12 “B” finalists and four “C” finalists during the three-day event.

Rukosuev claimed first place in the 1650 free besting her top competitor by nearly 30 seconds, while fellow classmate Meghan French took fourth (17:34.87). Senior Randi Palandro (52.92) along freshmen Ava Iannetta (53.35) and Grace Weed (53.38) each had season-best times in the 100 free.

Junior Caitlin Reynera claimed second place in the 200 breaststroke with a season-best time of 2:16.28 earning 31 points. Freshman Rachel Gibson finished 18th after posting a time of 2:28.88. Senior Chelsea Marstellar finished fifth with a season-best time of 2:05.66 in the 200 fly and senior Mia Cote finished 13th (2:12.11).

ECU will return to the pool and diving well on January 15, 2022 when they participate in the William & Mary Tri-Meet.