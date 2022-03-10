COLLEGE PARK, MD. – A three-match road trip came to an end as the East Carolina women’s tennis team fell to Maryland 4-0 on Wednesday afternoon.

East Carolina drops to 2-7 on the season while Maryland improves to 9-1.

The Pirates had won the doubles point in each of the first two matches of their road trip, but the Terrapins were the ones who got an early lead on Wednesday. Maryland swept the doubles matches on all three courts to take a 1-0 lead.

The momentum continued for Maryland in singles play as East Carolina won the opening set on only courts five and six. Maryland made it 2-0 when Selma Cadar topped Isabella Rivera Ortiz on court one, the first career match for Ortiz on the top court. It went to 3-0 when Kallista Liu beat Ines Bachir on court four, snapping a two-match winning streak for Bachir. The match was clinched when Minorka Miranda moved past Martina Muzzolon on court two.

The Pirates will not have much of a rest as they are back home on Friday afternoon to take on another Big 10 opponent, Penn State. First serve for that match is scheduled for 1 p.m., at River Birch Tennis Complex.

Singles Results

Selma Cadar (Maryland) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-1, 6-0

Minorka Miranda (Maryland) def. Martina Muzzolon (ECU) 6-2, 6-2

Alisha Hussain (ECU) vs. Mary Brumfield (Maryland) 4-6, 3-3, unfinished

Kallista Liu (Maryland) def. Ines Bachir (ECU) 6-2, 6-1

Sofia Cerezo Holgado (ECU) vs. Francesca Feodorov (Maryland) 7-6, 1-2, unfinished

Anne Lou Champion (ECU) vs. Vera Markovic (Maryland) 7-5, 2-1, unfinished

Order of Finish : 1, 4, 2

Doubles Results

Mary Brumfield/Selma Cadar (Maryland) def. Ines Bachir/Alisha Hussain (ECU) 6-3

Minorka Miranda/Francesca Feodorov (Maryland) def. Sofia Cerezo Holgado/Alisa Diercksen (ECU) 6-2

Marta Perez Mur/Kallista Liu (Maryland) def. Anne Lou Champion/Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-2

Order of Finish: 3,1,2