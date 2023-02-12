GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s lacrosse team fell short to Navy, 15-14, Sunday at Johnson Stadium. The Pirates and Midshipmen both move to 1-1 on the season.

East Carolina was outscored in the first quarter 5-3 but held the advantage in the next two periods at 4-2 in each. In the fourth period, Navy outscored the Pirates 6-3 which led to a close win.

Sophie Patton and Leah Bestany both scored three goals apiece and Sophia LoCicero had two for the Pirates. Frances Kimel and Erin Gulden each had a pair of assists to go along with one goal scored.

After being down 4-1 early, the Pirates rallied back to tie the game at six in the second. A third period run saw the Pirates lead 11-7 after five straight goals by five different Pirates. The effort on the defensive end was not enough in the fourth period as the Pirates gave up six goals and the deciding goal came from Navy with 1:59 left in the game.

Flynn Reid came up with seven draw controls for the Pirates while Sydney Frank came up with five ground balls. Brynn Knight had an impressive performance saving eight total shots in some big moments.

The Pirates were only 1-5 on free position shots which might have ultimately been the deciding factor in the game.

UP NEXT

The Pirates will host the Patriots of George Mason (0-1) on Saturday, February 18th at Johnson Stadium.