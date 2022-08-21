COLUMBIA, S.C. — The East Carolina soccer team dropped a hotly contested match 2-0 against the No. 12 South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday. The contest was the second in as many games against a top-15 ranked team nationally.



The Pirates started out by making some heady stops in the first 35-plus minutes of the game. Jazmin Ferguson was particularly impressive with several headers to prevent attacking chances for South Carolina.



The Gamecocks, however, were able to tally the first goal of the game on a cross-box right-to-left feed from Dru Drake to Shae O’Rourke who kept the ball low to the near post to beat Maeve English.



Shortly after the goal, Grace Doran recorded the Pirates first shot on goal of the season, though it was saved comfortably by keeper Heather Hinz. The two teams went into halftime with a 1-0 margin for South Carolina.



The Pirates opened the second half strong with Anabelle Abbott recording a shot on goal, but in the 50th minute, South Carolina struck again. Catherine Barry crossed the ball in and after a rattling around briefly, the ball snuck past English and into the goal, thanks to a touch by Megan Spiehs.



South Carolina managed possession well following the second goal, preventing the Pirates from finding any significant scoring chances while keeping the pressure on the ECU defense.



Quick Facts

The Pirates started the same 11 for the second straight game.

South Carolina earned seven corner kicks to East Carolina’s one.

Both teams made two saves on the game. English’s second save came in the 74 th minute on a spectacular dive to the lower left corner to push Brianna Behm’s shot off frame.

minute on a spectacular dive to the lower left corner to push Brianna Behm’s shot off frame. Taylor Kibble and Mackenna Gregory made their first appearances of the season.

Up Next

The Pirates return to Johnson Stadium to a matchup with the High Point Panthers on Thursday at 7 p.m. Attendance is free and the game will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.

