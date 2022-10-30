MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The East Carolina women’s soccer team saw their season end with a 1-0 overtime loss to the Memphis Tigers in the first round of the AAC Tournament on Sunday.

Mya Jones scored the winner for the Tigers on a spectacular left-footed shot in the 99th minute. The shot, taken from inside the 18-yard box was fired perfectly to the left side of the goal, off the post, giving Maeve English no chance to make a stop.

The Pirates were not without chances on the game. Abby Sowa had a pair of headers come close to finding the net. First, in the first half she narrowly missed over the crossbar. Then in the second half, the sophomore defender hit the post with a header which then deflected off of Memphis for a corner.

The best chance for ECU, though, was a rocket of a shot from long range by Grace Doran with only two minutes left in regulation. Doran’s shot looked to be on line but hit the crossbar and came safely back into play for Memphis to clear it away. For Doran, Sunday’s game was the 80th appearance of her career, making her just the 13th Pirate to play as many games and tied for seventh on the all-time list.

The contest was largely a defensive one in which the ECU back line of Maycie McDougal, Sowa, Jazmin Ferguson and Lindsey Aiken were spectacular. It was going to take a special shot to win the game and for the Tigers, they got just that – a goal worthy of a tournament winner.

Speaking of defense, English finishes the season with a 0.94 goals against average, good for third best in a single season in program history. Both English and Sowa played all 1,730 minutes for the Pirates on the season.

Key Stats

Memphis was able to separate in the second half and OT, recording 22 shots to ECU’s 10. The margin was 7-1 in shots on goal.

The Tigers also earned seven corners to the Pirates’ two.

Maeve English once more matched her season high with six saves in the game.

Follow ECU Soccer on Social Media

For more information on the ECU soccer team follow @ECUSoc on Twitter and Instagram or ECU Soccer on Facebook.