JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The East Carolina soccer team drew the North Florida Ospreys, 0-0, on Sunday at Hodges Stadium. The two teams combined for over 25 shots but only five of them wound up on frame.

It was a sweltering day in Florida as the “feels like” topped 105 degrees, but the teams battled through in what turned into a highly-competitive early season match.

Entering the game with a new starting lineup, the Pirates found themselves in possession of the ball much more in the first half of the contest. Brooke Burzynski , Lucy Fazackerley and Molly Thomas entered the lineup and looked the part early with strong play in their respective positions.

North Florida had a pair of dangerous chances in the 66th minute when a Liz Fogarty header was punched away from the bottom right of the goal by Maeve English – who had a strong day in goal – before Erin Jones found the crossbar on an attempt from distance. Ultimately, though, after a nervy few minutes which featured four shots and a corner, the Pirates cleared the danger.

Fazackerley had a pair of shots saved in the 80th minute in what was perhaps the best chance for the Pirates, but neither ever looked to be in danger of finding the back of the net.



Key Stats

Despite her first-half yellow card, Lucy Fazackerley looked fantastic in her left back position as she made her first collegiate start.

looked fantastic in her left back position as she made her first collegiate start. The Pirates played strong on the front foot with nine corners earned to UNF’s three.

Five Pirates went the full 90: English, Abby Sowa , Annabelle Abbott , Fazackerley and Jazmin Ferguson .



Up Next

The Pirates finally get to return to Greenville for their home regular-season opener as they host George Mason on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Johnson Stadium. The match is free to attend for fans and will be available for streaming on ESPN+.