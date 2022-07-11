GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina volleyball program has welcomed seven newcomers into the fold in preparation for the 2022 campaign, according to an announcement Wednesday by head coach Adler Augustin .



The incoming recruiting class is comprised of four transfer student-athletes and three high school commitments.



“This group of young women will continue to add to our team and help steer the ship on this new journey,” Augustin said. “They are all great competitors and even better people. All of them will have a chance to contribute. We are super excited to have them join Pirate Nation.”



Angeles Alderete | Freshman | 6-0 | Outside Hitter | Miami Springs, Fla. (Mater Academy Charter)

Four-year starter for the Mater Academy Charter squad who helped the Lions to a pair of Florida 6A state titles in 2020 and 2021.

One of the offensive leaders for a Mater Academy Charter squad ranked nationally by Maxpreps in 2020 (No. 5) and 2021 (No. 16).

Tallied 1,010 kills, 299 digs, 160 service aces and 59 blocks while hitting .426 during her prep career.

Four-time Miami Dade County First Team selection and was tabbed the county’s player of the year in 2021.

2021 USA All-Star Championship MVP after leading Team Florida to the USA All-Star Volleyball title.

2018 High Performance National Championship All Star and national champion with Team Florida.

Helped lead Team Florida to a second-place finish at the 2019 High Performance nationals.

Julianna Askew | Junior | 6-0 | Setter | Wilmington, N.C. (University of North Florida)

Fall 2021 (COVID Sophomore)

Arrives at East Carolina after three seasons at North Florida where she helped the Ospreys run an efficient offense that led the Atlantic Sun Conference in kills (1,599) and ranked third in hitting percentage (.240) and assists per set (12.12) in the fall of 2021.

Owns 2,813 career assists – just six shy of the UNF Division I era record.

As a COVID sophomore, led North Florida to a 25-8 overall record, 12-4 ASUN mark and an appearance in the quarterfinals of the NIVC.

Registered 750 assists (6.3 per set), 29 kills, 35 aces, 144 digs and 12 blocks in a 6-2 offense.

Hit .455 with a season-best six kills to go with 31 assists and seven digs against UConn in the NIVC quarterfinals.

Paced the Ospreys to a five-set victory over Virginia Tech with 26 assists and nine digs.

Spring 2021 (Sophomore)

Led the ASUN in assists and aces while slotting fourth in assists per set and ninth in digs during the shortened COVID season.

Posted 9.88 assists/set, 0.33 aces/set, 2.21 digs/set, 0.75 kills/set and a .190 attack percentage against top 100 RPI opponents.

Paced North Florida with 11 double-doubles in 20 matches.

Finished the campaign ranked among the national leaders in assists (34th) and aces (42nd).

Notched a season-high 63 assists in the Ospreys’ 3-2 win over Stetson.

Tallied 52 assists, 15 digs and eight kills in a sweep of Jacksonville.

2019 (Freshman)

Played in all 126 sets across UNF’s 33 matches, finishing with 102 kills, 1,296 assists, 54 aces, 206 digs and 53 blocks.

Earned two ASUN Freshman of the Week honors and landed ASUN All-Freshman Team recognition.

Finished the regular season third in the nation in assists.

Exploded for 70 assists against FIU Sept. 14, tied for the second-most assists in a single match in UNF history.

Recorded her first career triple-double in a match against Mississippi State, finishing with 10 kills, 42 assists and 10 digs.

Produced seven matches of at least 50 assists, including another with 61 assists at Stetson Oct. 11.

Alyssa Finister | Freshman | 5-11 | Middle Blocker | Houston, Texas (Cypress Falls High School)

Garnered first team all-district honors in 2021 as well as second-team distinction in 2020.

Named team offensive MVP as a junior and senior.

Played club volleyball for Houston Juniors Premier.

Earned AVCA all-region status.

Shaylynn Hall | Senior | 6-1 | Middle Blocker | Raleigh, N.C. (North Carolina A&T)

Fall 2021 (COVID Junior)

Earned All-Big South Conference Honorable Mention accolades.

Finished 25th nationally in total blocks (139) and 68th in blocks per set (1.18).

Paced the Big South in both blocks and blocks per set while ranking second in hitting percentage (.335).

Helped lead North Carolina A&T to a 20-11 overall record, 11-5 Big South Conference mark and an appearance in the NIVC.

Tallied a double-double of 13 kills and 11 blocks to go along with a .500 hitting percentage (26 attempts and no errors) in a five-set loss to eventual conference champion Campbell.

Notched 13 kills and a .409 hitting percentage against UNC Greensboro.

Spring 2021 (Junior)

Helped lead North Carolina A&T to an 11-2 record, 8-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference ledger, MEAC Tournament title and appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Led the Aggies, as well as the MEAC, in blocks (40.0) and blocks per set (1.21) during the shortened COVID season.

Also finished fourth in the league in hitting percentage (.353).

Came up with four kills and four blocks against Penn State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Nearly posted a double-double versus Delaware State, concluding the match with 10 kills and nine blocks.

2019 (Sophomore)

Recorded 58 kills, 106 total blocks, 86 block assists and a .295 hitting percentage as North Carolina A&T put together a 13-1 MEAC record, clinched the South Division title and was invited to compete in the NIVC.

Produced four kills and nine blocks while hitting .429 in the NIVC first-round contest against Troy.

Named MEAC Defensive Specialist of the Week three times.

Notched a season-high nine blocks in three matches.

2018 (Freshman)

Played in 43 sets over 17 matches with seven starts in her first collegiate season.

Recorded five kills with a .364 hitting percentage and a career-high five blocks in her first collegiate match against Jackson State.

Started seven of the first 10 games of the season and recorded a career-high nine kills against Delaware State.

Carlia Northcross | Freshman | 6-0 | Middle Blocker | Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian School)

Helped lead the Saints to 93 wins in three seasons as well as three district titles.

Enjoyed a breakout senior season in 2021, finishing first in the state in hitting percentage (.441) and third in total blocks (137).

AVCA Third Team All-America selection while earning the Best and Brightest Award.

D-II AA West Region MVP and First Team honoree.

Under Armour All-American Watch List.

Daily Memphian All-Metro Team

Played club volleyball for Memphis Metro and garnered 2022 18s Junior National USA Division All-Tournament Team recognition.

Kellyn Trowse | Senior | 6-2 | Outside Hitter | Tampa, Fla. (Elon University)

Fall 2021 (COVID Junior)

Tallied 167 kills, 216 digs and 25 aces in helping lead Elon to a 17-11 overall record, 11-5 Colonial Athletic Association mark and an appearance in the CAA Tournament title match.

Recorded four double-doubles, including both matches in the CAA Tournament.

Notched 11 kills and 11 digs in the tournament semifinals against Hofstra before producing 13 kills and 12 digs in the five-set loss to Towson in the championship match.

Put together back-to-back double-doubles in the road doubleheader at Northeastern, tallying 11 kills and 14 digs in the opener before finishing the weekend with a 10-kill, 10-dig performance.

Spring 2021 (Junior)

Played in six matches and 18 sets during the shortened COVID season.

Converted three of eight attempts in a win at UNC Greensboro.

Swung for a .273 clip with three kills on 11 attempts in Elon’s victory over JMU.

2019 (Sophomore)

Made 21 starts in 32 matches and 127 sets played.

Ranked second on the squad in kills (333) and points (376.0).

Recorded 10 double-doubles, including four straight to begin the season.

Set new career highs of 18 kills, 21 digs and five blocks at Robert Morris.

Tallied 14 kills and 12 digs in a victory over Wake Forest.

Helped the Phoenix reached the CAA Tournament semifinals with 13 kills and 13 digs in a five-set win over Northeastern.

2018 (Freshman)

Was named to the CAA All-Rookie Team and NCCSIA All-State Second Team.

Ranked second on the team in scoring with 226.5 points and 197 kills.

Finished her first collegiate match with three kills, two service aces, an assist, seven digs and three blocks against Presbyterian on the way to being named to the Charlotte Invitational All-Tournament Team.

Posted a season-high mark of 16 kills while adding seven digs and four blocks against Charlotte.

Brittany Wood | Junior | 5-9 | Outside Hitter | Raleigh, N.C. (UNC Greensboro)

Fall 2021 (COVID Sophomore)

Younger sister of former East Carolina all-conference standout Bri Wood .

. Finished second on the Spartan squad with 276 kills (2.60 per set) in helping UNCG to a 23-7 overall record, 12-4 Southern Conference showing and an invitation to compete in the NIVC.

Set a career high of 20 kills in the Spartans’ four-set win over Furman.

Put down double-digit kills in 11 matches.

Spring 2021 (Sophomore)

Was third on the squad with 103 kills during the shortened COVID season.

Notched a season-best 11 kills in consecutive matches against Furman.

2019 (Freshman)