WILMINGTON, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team shot 16-over par 880 to tie for 14th as the Pirates concluded their fall schedule on Sunday afternoon in the Landfall Tradition at the par-72, 6,194-yard Country Club of Landfall’s Pete Dye.



Sophomore Danielle Modder continued her strong play to close out the fall season as she led the Pirates with a final scorecard of 2-over par 218 to tie for 44th. Junior Marta Perez shot 3-over par 219 to tie for 49th and graduate student Oda Sofie Kilsti tallied a score of 6-over par 222 to tie for 60th. Sophomore Macie Burcham tied for 77th (12-over par 228) and freshman Ella Stalvey tied for 87th (13-over par 229) to round out the Pirates’ finishers.



Duke claimed team honors over Clemson via the Blue Devils’ fifth player’s third-round score as both teams shot 21-under par 843 followed by UCF (20-under par 844), Arizona (9-under par 855) and Alabama (8-under par 856).



Up Next

ECU will have a three-month break before teeing off its spring season in Boca Raton, Fla. for the Paradise Invitational Feb. 5-6.