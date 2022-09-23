GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team completed its annual Purple & Gold event Friday at Minges Natatorium.

“Great job by our girls today, energy was there all afternoon, and we had a lot of close races throughout the meet” said head coach Matthew Jabs. “Caitlin Reynera set a meet record in the 200 breaststroke (2:18.79). Our team is very young, and many have not swam a collegiate meet format so this was a very new experience from many. Today they got a taste of what the season will be like and I feel we will benefit from it and continue to improve throughout the year. As a staff we are very excited about the group we have this season and core that is being formed.”

Top performers on the day were multi-event winners in Caitlin Reynera (100 and 200 Breaststroke), Claire Mowery 50 and 100 Freestyle) and Polina Rukosuev (1000 and 500 Freestyle). Other notables were

Emilee Hamblin (first 200 Fly and second 100 Fly), Sara Kalawska (first 100 fly and second 200 Fly), Heidi Bruining (first 200 IM and second100and 200 Breaststroke), Laura Kellberg (second 50 and 100 Freestyle), Sadie Covington (second 500 and1000 Freestyle) and Kendall Bensen (first 200 and 100 Backstroke).

On the boards, Flanary Patterson and Caitlin Irvine-Smith each won a diving event.

“I was very pleased with our performances today, this was a very difficult week of training, and the girls responded well when it was time to compete,” said diving coach Ryan McIntire. “We are definitely way ahead of where we were at this point last season.”

The Pirates open the 2022-23 season on Friday, Sept. 30 at UNC Asheville. ECU will dive on Friday starting at 4 p.m., while the swimming portion will be on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.