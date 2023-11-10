SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The East Carolina cross country team wrapped up their 2023 season at the NCAA Southeast Regional hosted by USC Upstate on Friday.

The Pirate women finished 24th in the meet with 636 points while the men took 22nd with 651 points.



The women took to the course first for a 6K race with Alyssa Zack taking the lead in 21:24.2 for 79th overall. Navaya Zales (104th) also came in under 22 minutes in 21:50.2 while Hayley Whoolery (130th), Lily Schlossberg (147th) and Brianna Winsett (197th) rounded out the scoring for the Pirates. Allysa Combs also competed for the team, finishing 224th.



On the men’s side, the team competed at the 10K distance with Alex Sawyer leading the way with a time of 31:12.3 in 95th place. Colin McCauley crossed the line next in 127th with Ted Sielatycki (137th), Cooper Kleckner (140th) and Conner O’Shea (168th) rounding out the scoring. Zack Willer and Elliott Kleckner also competed, finishing in 179th and 206th, respectively.



Up Next

The Pirates will switch gears and turn their attention to the indoor track season beginning in January.