GREENVILLE, N.C. – With six practices in the books, two in shorts and four more in shells, fifth-year head coach Mike Houston guided East Carolina through its first full-pad workout of the 2023 preseason camp Thursday morning inside the Cliff Moore Practice Complex.



ECU also began its preparation efforts in earnest for the first of two scheduled scrimmages, the first of which is slated for Saturday morning at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

“It was a great first day in pads,” Houston said. “It was good to get out there and have the first real live contact of the year. I thought we had an outstanding practice and both sides of the ball had their moments. I loved the intensity level and the positive enthusiasm on both sidelines as well as the way that they competed. There were just so many positives from today’s practice.