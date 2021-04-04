Pirates currently third at Easter invitational

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Coastal Carolina (292-297=590) holds a four-stroke lead over Augusta College (299-295=594) after two rounds of play at the ECU Easter Invitational being held at Ironwood Golf and Country Club this weekend.

Host East Carolina sits in third-place, six strokes behind the front running Chanticleers, at 596 (305-291) followed by Campbell (302-295=597) and College of Charleston (303-296=599).

Samantha Vodry of High Point leads the individual field at 3-under-par 141 (68-73), one stroke ahead of Tiffany Arafi (70-72=142) of Coastal Carolina.

The Pirates’ Oda Sofie Kilsti stands just four strokes out of first place after firing a 1-over-par 145 (74-71) on Saturday to complete the first two rounds tied for fourth. Julie Boysen Hillestad posted ECU’s second lowest score of the day at 3-over-par 147 (77-70) and is tied for ninth. Michelle Forsland is also in contention, tied for 11th at 4-over-par 148 (76-72).

The final round of the tournament begins Sunday, April 4, at 8:45 a.m.