GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team defeated Charleston Southern 64-31 on Sunday in Minges Coliseum. The Pirates were led by Danae McNeal with 17 points, three assists, five rebounds and six steals.

The team got out to a quick start in the game with a 15-0 run to open the game, ignited largely by McNeal who racked up nine points and a bevy of steals in the first five minutes of the contest. The senior guard all six of her steals on the game came in the first half of play. The team slowed, however, allowing a 7-3 run to end that first quarter before fighting to a level 11-11 second period.

At the half, the Pirates led 27-18 before using a strong third quarter to break the game open. Though ECU did not accumulate as many steals as their huge first-half defensive performance, they did hold the Bucs to just nine points while tallying 21 of their own.

In the fourth quarter, East Carolina continued to flex its defensive muscles, allowing only four points and not a single field goal made. Charleston Southern got up 15 field goals, including 10 from behind the arc, and made none of them. The quarter was the first without a field goal for an ECU opponent since N.C. Central’s scoreless opening period a season ago in which the Pirates led 27-0 through 10 minutes played.

When all was said and done, 31 points was the lowest points total allowed by ECU since Dec. 4, 2012 when the Pirates held N.C. Central to 28 points. The team held Charleston Southern to fewer than 10 points in all but one quarter in the game.

Amiya Joyner returned from illness Sunday, playing just under 14 minutes, scoring a pair of buckets – both put-back scores in the fourth quarter – and contributing 10 rebounds on the glass. Joyner was the first Pirate this season to record double-digit rebounds in a game.

Morgan Moseley was another key contributor for East Carolina in her third-straight start, scoring twelve points while registering a pair of assists, two steals and a trio of rebounds.

ECU dominated as a team on points in the paint and off of turnovers with 38-10 and 30-8 margins in the categories, respectively. The Pirates also did not allow a single second chance bucket while scoring 17 points on the offensive glass of their own. In total, 14 players saw action for the Pirates on the day, including Brittany Franklin who scored her first points of the season with a fourth-quarter basket.

Up Next

The Pirates get a break for the Thanksgiving holiday before heading up to Charlottesville, Va. for games with Liberty and the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday and Sunday as part of the Cavalier Classic.