GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina swimming and diving team had three multi-event winners en route to the Pirates defeating James Madison 181.5-118.5 inside Minges Natatorium on Saturday afternoon.



Emilee Hamblin won the 200 butterfly and 500 freestyle with final times of 2:03.78 and 5:00.33 respectively and her sister Kaylee Hamblin captured the 100 breaststroke (1:01.91) and 200 breaststroke (2:15.89). Heidi Bruining won the 200 free (1:52.11) and the 200 individual medley (2:06.85) to round out the team’s multi-event winners.



“Great win for the team today. JMU is a well-coached, strong program, so to come out on top by a considerable margin today feels good,” head coach Matthew Jabs said. “Our girls have been put through a rough couple weeks of training by our coaches and strength staff, and they continue to rise to the challenge every time we ask. This has been a fun group to coach, they work extremely hard, push each other, and handle business as a team. Like always we need to stay grounded and continue to get better and stay focused on our big picture goals.”



Jecza Lopez finished second in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives with final scores of 269.85 and 304.50 and Caitlin Irvine-Smith placed fourth in both respective events of 258.38 and 266.55. Brynna Wolfe won the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.25.



Up Next

The Pirates face a quick turnaround as the team will head to Buies Creek on Nov. 3 to take on Campbell for a swim-only meet.