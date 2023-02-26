GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team finished up the Pirate Clash on a high note, defeating Radford 6-4 on Sunday afternoon at Max R. Joyner Stadium.

With the win, the Pirates (12-3) finished the tournament at 4-1, with the only loss coming to Bucknell on Thursday. ECU is off to its best 15-game start since the 2005 season when the Pirates started 13-2.

After a scoreless first inning, Radford (6-6) drove in the game’s first run on a RBI double in the top of the second inning but the Highlanders’ pitchers would struggle in the bottom of the second, giving up three hits and walking five Pirates for six runs to put ECU ahead 6-1.

The Pirates would only allow one Highlander hit over the next three innings but Radford would add three runs in the top of the seventh to make things interesting. Jordan Hatch would close the door on Radford’s comeback hopes with a flyout to center field to end the game.

Addy Bullis (7-0) tossed four strikeouts in five innings in the circle for the Pirates while Ellen Palya (2-1) surrendered six runs and walked three batters for her first loss of the year.

Up Next

The Pirates will hit the road for a midweek matchup with Elon on Wednesday, Mar. 1 at 4:30 p.m.