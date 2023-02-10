GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s lacrosse team defeated the Radford Highlanders, 15-5, to open the 2023 season on Friday at Johnson Stadium. The Pirates were led by Frances Kimel with six points on three goals and three assists.

East Carolina (1-0) outscored Radford (0-1) in all but one quarter Friday, tying only the second quarter, 2-2. It was a wire-to-wire win for the Pirates as they took the lead only 2:05 in and never looked back.

Kimel was excellent on the day as her six points tied the sixth most in a game in program history. Ellie Bromley for her part led the team in scoring four goals on 100 percent accuracy on her four shots.

The game was reasonably close through the first two quarters but after entering the halftime break at 6-2 the Pirates took charge. ECU scored nine goals in the second half, including five in the third quarter to put the game fully out of reach.

All three East Carolina goalkeepers saw game action with Brynn Knight getting the start and the winning decision with her three saves.

Flynn Reed led the team with six draw controls while Sydney Frank collected five ground balls.

The Pirates were also excellent as a team on defense as 13 caused turnovers tied the fourth-best total in program history. 16 draw controls tied the eighth most and 35 shots tied ninth most.

Up Next

The Pirates will have an opportunity for a signature win as they host Navy (RV) on Sunday at 12 p.m. in Johnson Stadium.