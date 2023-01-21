WICHITA, Kan. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team defeated the Wichita Shockers, 66-57, on Saturday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena. The Pirates were led by Micah Dennis with an outstanding outing, racking up 19 points, five boards, two assists and two steals.

East Carolina (14-6, 5-2 AAC) took a nine-point lead into halftime thanks to a 10-0 second-quarter run led by attacking defense and transition offense. The Pirates also took advantage of early foul trouble for Wichita State’s Jane Asinde.

With Asinde back in the lineup in the second half, the Shockers (12-8, 2-5 AAC) put on a 10-0 run of their own to take the lead back, thanks largely to their dominance on the glass and in the post.

The teams entered the fourth quarter level at 46 thanks to an Amiya Joyner three-point basket on what was intended to be a pass. It counted all the same as three points for the Pirates with a minute to play in the third.

In the final period, East Carolina found the key buckets. Dennis hit back-to-back triples, continuing her strong play after a 13-point first half. The threes extended the lead to nine and despite dominance by Wichita State on the glass, the Pirates held firm with the lead.

The team hit big shots late, including a pair of free throws each by Joyner and McNeal and forced the Shockers into mistakes. Wichita State turned the ball over nine times in the final quarter as the Pirates rolled on to a nine-point victory.

Danae McNeal and Joyner both had strong games once again with lines of 18 and four steals and 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks, respectively.

The victory was the Pirates’ first ever at Charles Koch Arena.

Up Next

The Pirates return home for their second matchup of the season with the Memphis Tigers on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. in Minges Coliseum.