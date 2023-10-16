GREENSBORO, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s tennis team made the trip to Greensboro over the weekend for the UNCG Invite. The Pirates collected eight total wins in singles and doubles play.
“I was really pleased with the effort and competitiveness from the team this weekend,” head coach Kirstin Burgess said. “We played the whole event missing four of our top players who are competing in ITA Regionals this week. We had great battles and even better wins at all of the positions 1-6 and our doubles continued to show improvement. I am excited for this week and for the season next Spring!”
The doubles duo of Kim Auerswald and Anne Lou Champion went 2-1 during the event, knocking off teams from Western Carolina and Longwood. Champion also notched a 3-6, 6-4 (12-10) singles victory over Western Carolina’s Angela Perez. Alisha Hussain, Joan Madi and Noelle Talarek also found the win column in singles play.
Up Next: ECU wraps up the fall season Oct. 19-22 with participation in the ITA Carolina Regional. The tournament will be hosted by the University of North Carolina at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center.
UNCG Invite Full Results
East Carolina vs. Western Carolina Singles
1. Jade Groen (WCU) def. Kim Auerswald (ECU) – 6-3, 6-2
2. Isabella Sambola (WCU) def. Alisha Hussain (ECU) – 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7)
3. Anne Lou Champion (ECU) def. Angela Perez (WCU) – 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (12-10)
4. Chloe Schwarz (WCU) def. Joan Madi (ECU) – 7-6 (7-4), 6-2
5. Madison Schwarz (WCU) def. Noelle Talarek (ECU) – 6-4, 6-1
6. Andrea Redondo (WCU) def. Brooke LaFrenz (ECU) – 6-1, 6-3
East Carolina vs. Western Carolina Doubles
1. Anne Lou Champion/Kim Auerswald (ECU) def. Jade Groen/Angela Perez (WCU) – 6-2
2. Isabella Sambola/Leilany Ipunesso (WCU) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz//Joan Madi (ECU) – 6-4
3. Madison Schwarz/Chloe Schwarz (WCU) def. Brooke LaFrenz/Noelle Talarek (ECU) – 6-4
East Carolina vs. Hampton Doubles
1. Mio Kozaki/Meiri Okuwaki def. Kim Auerswald/Anne Lou Champion – 6-4
2. Joan Madi/Isabela Rivera def. Masa Mitic/Alisia Manolescu – 7-5
3. Noelle Talaek/Brooke LaFrenz def. Sofia Sokolova/Lucia Jorrin Fernandez – 6-2
East Carolina vs. Longwood Doubles
1. Auerswald/Champion (ECU) def. Izarra/Mitchell (Longwood) – 6-4
2. Manohar/van Eijkelenburg (Longwood) def. Madi/Rivera (ECU) – 6-4
3. Hederich/Czerny (Longwood) def. LaFrenz/Talarek (ECU) – 6-4
East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Singles
1. Olwyn Ryan-Bovey (App) def. Kim Auerswald (ECU) – 3-6 6-4 11-9
2. Alisha Hussain (ECU) def. Naledi Manyubi (App) – 7-6(4), 6-1
3. Maggie Pate (App) def. Anne Lou Champion (ECU) – 6-1 6-4
4. Joan Madi (ECU) def. Ellie Murphy (App) – 3-6 6-3 10-7
5. Noelle Talarek (ECU) def. Riley Collins (App) – 6-4 6-3
6. Brooke Gruber (App) def. Brooke LaFrenz (ECU) – 6-1 6-2
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s tennis team made the trip to Greensboro over the weekend for the UNCG Invite. The Pirates collected eight total wins in singles and doubles play.