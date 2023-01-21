GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina emerged victorious over N.C. Central in its home opener Saturday afternoon, beating the Eagles 5-2 at the River Birch Tennis Center.

The Pirates improve to 1-1 while NCCU drops to 0-2.

Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain got ECU off to a solid start in doubles with a 6-4 win over Candice Bernier and Alejandra Hidalgo Vega before Kim Auerswald and Laura Becker clinched the doubles point with a 7-6 (7) victory over Isabelle Exsted and Lafi Joao.

In singles action, Martina Muzzolon, Alisha Hussain and Joan Madi picked up straight-set wins while Bachir fought to a 5-7, 6-4 (10-8) triumph over Bernier to help clinch the match for the Pirates. Hussain, who put together an 8-2 record in the fall, improved to 1-1 in dual matches by cruising to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Maria Picazo Martin.

Up Next: ECU travels to Lynchburg, Va. Jan. 28 for a doubleheader with Liberty (9 a.m.) and Longwood (1 p.m.).

Singles Play

No. 1 – Kennedy Hill (N.C. Central) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-2, 6-3

No. 2 – Ines Bachir (ECU) def. Candice Bernier (N.C. Central) 5-7, 6-4 (10-8)

No. 3 – Martina Muzzolon (ECU) def. Jade Houston (N.C. Central) 6-0, 6-2

No. 4 – Alejandra Hidalgo Rivera (N.C. Central) def. Kim Auerswald (ECU) 6-2, 6-1

No. 5 – Alisha Hussain (ECU) def. Maria Picazo Martin (N.C. Central) 6-0, 6-2

No. 6 – Joan Madi (ECU) def. Isabelle Exsted (N.C. Central) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles Play

No. 1 – Bachir/Hussain (ECU) def. Bernier/Hidalgo Vega (N.C. Central) 6-4

No. 2 – Hill/Picazo Martin (N.C. Central) def. Muzzolon/Rivera (ECU) 7-5

No. 3 – Auerswald/Becker (ECU) def. Exsted/Joao (N.C. Central) 7-6 (7)

Order of Finish: 1, 3, 2

Team Records: East Carolina 1-1, N.C. Central 0-2