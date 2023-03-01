ELON, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team picked up a midweek win on Wednesday evening defeating Elon 5-1 on the road. ECU improves to 13-3 on the season while Elon drops to 5-11.



The Pirates would get things moving in the top of the second inning, after Joie Fittante singled to center field for the game’s first hit. After Jocelyn Alonso drew a walk, Logan Sutton would hit a sac bunt to get runners on second and third and Bailee Wilson would also walk to load the bases for ECU. The Pirates would get one run on the board but would leave three on base.



ECU would add to its lead after Taudrea Sinnie hit a single and proceeded to steal second and home to put the Pirates up 2-0. Sinnie would reach home again on an Elon fielding error in the top of the fourth to make it 3-0 but the Phoenix would finally get a run in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run. The Pirates would add on two more runs over the next two innings to earn the midweek win.



Addy Bullis (8-0) remained perfect in the circle, tying a season-high in strikeouts with eight for the win. Isley Duggins (1-4) gave up two hits and two runs and walked three batters in just three innings of action for the loss.



Up Next

East Carolina returns to Max R. Joyner Stadium to welcome Maryland, Monmouth and Saint Joseph’s for the Pirate Invitational Mar. 3-5.