CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The East Carolina lacrosse team defeated the Queens Royals, 11-9 on Saturday at Dickinson Field. The Pirates were led by Frances Kimel once again with four goals and an assist for a game-high five points.

East Carolina (4-1) jumped out to a quick 5-2 lead through a quarter on the game thanks to goals by Kimel, Sophia LoCicero, Ellie Bromley, Camryn Pennypacker and Rachel Chessock. Queens (0-3) would climb back into the game, however, and the teams found themselves level at nine apiece on a Kayleen Favreau goal with 7:52 to play in the ballgame.

Erin Gulden found an answer, though, to give ECU the lead with her game-winning goals with 2:52 to play in the game. Brynn Knight made a save – one of 11 for her on the day – with 2:19 to play before Kimel fired home the game-sealing tally with 44 seconds to play.

With the win the Pirates move to 4-1 for the fourth time in the program’s short history.

Up Next

East Carolina stays on the road for a game with Furman in Greenville, S.C. on March 3 at 4 p.m.