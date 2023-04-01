GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina lacrosse team took down the Vanderbilt Commodores, 15-10, on Saturday afternoon in Johnson Stadium, moving to 2-0 in American Conference competition.

Camryn Pennypacker and Sophia LoCicero led the Pirates with four goals apiece while Brynn Knight had a solid day in goal with 11 saves while facing 21 shots on goal.

East Carolina (9-3, 2-0 AAC) matched the most wins in program history with the victory, using a 7-2 run in the third quarter to break open what had been a very close contest. The Pirates and the Commodores (3-8, 1-2 AAC) played to a 4-4 tie in the first 30 minutes of the contest both scoring two goals per quarter with ECU getting all four from different scorers.

In the third quarter, LoCicero and Frances Kimel both scored a pair of goals to compliment tallies by Pennypacker, Sophie Patton and Emily Stratton . The Pirates took the quarter by a 7-2 margin to break the game open for good.

In the final period, the Commodores scored first before Pennypacker scored a couple of goals sandwiched by Ellie Bromley – who had a fantastic day with four draw controls and two assists to go with her goal – and Maeci Moore goals. Josie Ward scored the final three goals of the game for Vanderbilt, but it was too little too late.

Usually not a strong point for the Pirates, ECU controlled the draw on Saturday with an 18-11 margin and despite being outshot found confident goalkeeping in the play of Knight to shut the door on the Commodores.

Up Next

The Pirates will stay in Greenville for a conference tilt with the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday at noon.