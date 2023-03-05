SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The East Carolina lacrosse team defeated the Wofford Terriers, 15-4, on Sunday afternoon in Gibbs Stadium. The win moves the Pirates to 6-1, the best start to a season in program history.

Despite the score, it was Wofford (0-4) which struck first, holding a 1-0 lead until the 3:44 mark of the first quarter when Emily Stratton scored the first of two goals in quick succession for the Pirates. Ellie Bromley had the other.



From there, ECU took charge, scoring six of the next seven goals – scored by five different players. Regina Di Chiara was the lone Pirate to register multiple second-quarter goals, the first two of the period.



In the third quarter, Erin Gulden notched a second to join Di Chiara in scoring multiple goals. Frances Kimel had the other goal as the team took a seven-goal margin into the final period.



Ending in that third quarter, the Pirates forced a 21 minute, 35 second scoring drought between the Terriers second and third goals. In that time, ECU scored six of their own to push the margin from one to seven.



Bromley added her second to open the final quarter before Camryn Pennypacker joined the party with her second. Leah Bestany scored a second as well as the Pirates earned a running clock with just over eight minutes to play before Kimel scored again to go with her four assists, bringing her total to six points on the day.

