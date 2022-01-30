Pirates drop 75-55 contest at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS – After a tight first half, the East Carolina women’s basketball team struggled to keep up with Tulane’s offense in the third quarter, falling to the Green Wave 75-55 on Saturday afternoon.

The Pirates fall to 8-12 on the year with a 1-6 AAC mark while Tulane improves to 12-7 overall and 4-4 in league play.

How It Happened

The game could not have started much worse for the Pirates. East Carolina shot just 3-of-15 (.200) from the floor in the opening 10 minutes while Tulane shot 10-of-18 (.556), including making a trio of triples. Alexsia Rose had four of ECU’s seven points while Taniyah Thompson had the other three. For the Green Wave, Kaila Anderson and Dynah Jones each had six while Moon Ursin added five. Tulane ended the first with a 23-7 lead.

Starting in the second quarter, a switch flipped on the defensive end for East Carolina. Neither team scored for nearly four minutes, until a Morgan Moseley free throw at the 6:13 mark. Da’Ja Green then stepped up to provide a spark for the Pirates, as she scored seven points and added an assist. On the other end, ECU held Tulane scoreless for more than nine minutes. By the time Jones went to the free throw line with 33 seconds remaining in the half, the Pirates had cut the deficit to just four, at 23-19. The two squads traded buckets in the final 30 seconds and ECU trailed just 27-21 heading into the halftime break.

While the second quarter had been a defensive tussle, the third quarter suddenly turned into a shootout. A three-pointer from Raven Johnson at the 7:21 mark made it 33-30, the closest East Carolina had been since early in the first quarter. But the Pirate offense began to cool off slightly while Tulane continued to bomb away. The Green Wave had built the lead to 12 before Johnson hit her third triple of the third quarter at the 3:25 mark, making it 48-39. Those were the final points of the third quarter, as the Green Wave went on a 12-0 run to take a 60-39 lead after three quarters. Tulane finished the quarter shooting 12-of-15 (.800) and 5-of-5 from three.

In the fourth quarter, ECU outscored Tulane 16-15, behind another seven points from Green, but the Pirates were never able to get closer than 20 points down the stretch.

Pirate Notes

Thompson scored 12 points, her 11th straight game with at least 10 points. Thompson became the 24th player in East Carolina history with at least 1,000 career points when she banked in a layup in the fourth quarter.

Green led the Pirates in scoring for the second straight game, finishing with 14 points, two steals and two assists. It was the first time this season that Green has scored in double-figures in back-to-back games.

Johnson was the third Pirate in double-figures, as the graduate student finished with 11 points thanks to a season-high three shots from beyond the arc, one away from her career-high.

Up Next

The Pirates will return home for the first rematch of the season. East Carolina will host SMU on Thursday night at 6 p.m., which will be the second meeting between the two schools after SMU took a 60-49 home win on Jan. 13.