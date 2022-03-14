GREENVILLE, N.C. – Rider rapped out 13 hits on the way to an 8-0, five-inning victory over East Carolina in a non-conference game Monday morning inside Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

The Pirates (11-11) will be right back at it Tuesday afternoon with a home doubleheader against Elon beginning at 2 p.m. The teams were scheduled to play two on Wednesday, but inclement weather in the Greenville area forecast drove the teams to reschedule the twinbill.

Jessie Niegocki (1-0) threw a complete-game shutout, scattering two hits while striking out nine and walking three. Taylor Smith (1-1) took the loss, allowing seven runs on 11 hits in 3.1 innings of work.

Laneya Wright drove in five runs to pace the Broncs’ (8-6) offense. Grace Stansfield also notched three hits and scored two runs. Faith Jarvis and Logyn Estes tallied a hit apiece for ECU.

Rider jumped on top in the first inning, pounding out four hits which resulted in a trio of runs. The Pirates put a pair on base in the home half of the frame when Jarvis drew a leadoff walk and Estes singled on the infield with one out. However, a strikeout and pop up preserved the Broncs’ 3-0 lead.

The visitors capped the scoring in the top of the fourth, using an Elena Gonzalez RBI single to make it 4-0. With the bases loaded, Laneya Wright sent a laser over the wall in left-center to push Rider’s advantage to 8-0. East Carolina was unable to answer in the final two innings.