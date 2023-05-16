GREENVILLE, N.C. – No. 15 East Carolina rallied from multiple deficits on Tuesday evening, but No. 14 Campbell tallied three runs in the top of the ninth to hold on for a 14-13 non-conference victory at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.



The Pirates (38-15) finished the regular season with a 29-5 record at home while the Camels (40-11) captured all three games in the season series by a lone run.



Josh Moylan was on fire at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and five RBI. Lane Hoover , Justin Wilcoxen and Joey Berini also tallied three hits each. Jarrod Belbin paced the visitors with three hits, three runs scored and five RBI.



Jackson Roberts (2-0) collected the win in relief, throwing the final 1.1 innings without allowing a run. Carter Spivey (6-3) was tagged with the loss, surrendering three runs on four hits with two walks in 1.1 frames.



Campbell drew first blood in the top of the first with a Belbin two-run home run as East Carolina attempted to answer in the home half. Hoover led off with a textbook bunt single past the mound and Moylan followed suit with a two-out bunt single against the shift, but a fly ball to left terminated the threat.



The Pirates got something going again in the second as Alec Makarewicz drew a walk and Carter Cunningham was hit by a pitch, but Chandler Riley made a nice diving stop at third and fired to first to end the frame.



The Camels added on to their lead in the top of the third as Max Weller worked a leadoff walk and moved to third on a Tyler Halstead single through the right side. Garrett Saylor induced a double play out of Bryce Arnold, but Weller scored on the play to make it 3-0 before Belbin went yard again to leave the visitors with a four-run advantage. ECU loaded the bases without a hit in the bottom of the inning, but a strikeout and fly ball to left short circuited the rally.



Wilcoxen sparked a big offensive outburst in the bottom of the fifth by working a leadoff walk. Moylan was hit by a pitch and Luke Nowak also walked to load the bases with no outs. Berini sent a seeing-eye single right up the middle to plate Wilcoxen and Moylan. Following a pickoff on the bases, Makarewicz hammered a 2-2 pitch over the wall in right field to tie the contest at four. Connor Rasmussen collected his first collegiate hit later in the frame, stole second and scored on a Hoover single to shallow left to put the Pirates ahead 5-4.



The back-and-forth nature of the contest continued as Campbell netted seven runs over the sixth and seventh innings to pull ahead 11-5. Unfazed, East Carolina responded with a six spot after the stretch to knot the score going to the eighth. Hoover got the scoring going with an RBI single and Wilcoxen laced a two-run double to center to cut the deficit to three. With Moylan at the dish and a pair of runners in scoring position, he tattooed a 2-1 pitch approximately 454 feet and over the scoreboard to tie the game once more.



Moylan looked to be the hero again in the eighth as Hoover walked and Wilcoxen singled before Moylan ripped a two-run double down the right field line to propel the Pirates in front, 13-11. The Camels were able to put up three runs in the top of the ninth to set up the final dramatics in the home half.



Berini led off the frame with an infield single before pinch hitter Cam Clonch walked. A wild pitch moved the runners into scoring position with two outs for Hoover who flied out to right to end the game.



The teams combined to leave 25 runners on base.

East Carolina fell for the first time this season when hitting at least two home runs and scoring at least six runs.

ECU was 4-for-6 (.667) with a runner on third and less than two outs.

Nowak and Jenkins-Cowart extended their current on base streaks to a respective 10 games.

Moylan posted his first five-RBI effort of the season and leads the club with 16 multi-RBI performances.

Up Next: East Carolina wraps up the regular season with an American Athletic Conference series at South Florida May 18-20.