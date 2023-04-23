WICHITA, Kan. – The East Carolina softball team dropped its series finale with No. 23 Wichita State 7-1 on Sunday afternoon at Wilkins Stadium.

Taudrea Sinnie went 2-for-3 at the plate and Sydney Yoder blasted a solo home run in the top of the second inning to lead the Pirates (26-23, 3-12 AAC) but the rest of ECU’s lineup was stymied by the Shockers’ pitching staff, going only 1-for-18 on the day.

Wichita State (40-8, 13-2 AAC) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and tacked on two more runs in the second inning to end Jordan Hatch’s day early and bring Payton Hudson in the circle for ECU.

Hudson would keep the Shockers from adding to their 4-1 advantage until the bottom of the sixth inning when Wichita State hit back-to-back doubles and added another double to increase the lead to 6-1. The Shockers would add one last run on a Pirate error and quickly retire three Pirates in the top of the seventh to sweep the series.

Hatch (12-9) gave up four runs and four hits in just 1.2 innings for the loss while Alex Aguilar (13-2) allowed no runs and tossed four strikeouts in four innings of relief for the win.

Up Next

East Carolina will look to rebound with a five-day break before the first game of a doubleheader at N.C. State on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.