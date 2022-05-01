GREENVILLE, N.C. – Wichita State completed an American Athletic Conference series sweep of East Carolina by an 8-1 score Sunday afternoon at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

Team Records

Wichita State: 31-13, 13-2 AAC

East Carolina: 20-32, 2-13 AAC

Zoe Jones paced the Shocker offense with two hits, two runs scored and four RBI while Taudrea Sinnie tallied two hits for the Pirates.

Alison Cooper (8-2) allowed just one earned run in a complete-game effort, scattering six hits and recording seven strikeouts. Jordan Hatch (2-13) was tagged with the loss after giving up three runs on two hits in one inning of work.

Wichita State hit a pair of home runs in the top of the first to take a 3-0 lead before adding single runs in the next two frames to extend the advantage to 5-0. Bailey Ledvina broke up Cooper’s shutout in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single as that proved to be the final run of the contest.

Up Next: East Carolina closes the regular season next weekend with a three-game series at Tulsa.