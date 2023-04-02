GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team fell 9-2 in the series finale with UCF on Sunday afternoon inside Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

Logan Sutton tallied two hits to lead the Pirates (22-15, 0-6 AAC) who dropped their third straight game and failed to win its first conference game of the season over the weekend.

Kennedy Searcy and Chloe Evans each recorded three hits to lead the Knights (23-18, 4-2 AAC) who once again jumped out to an early lead, tacking on two runs in the first inning. The hole got deeper for the Pirates after a five-run inning from UCF in the top of the third inning to give the Knights a commanding 7-0 lead.

ECU would show some spark on offense as Mackenzie Kila would an RBI double to score Kylee Schojan for the Pirates’ first run of the three-game series. Kila would then score on a UCF error to make the score 7-2 going into the fourth inning. The Pirates would squander an opportunity to put pressure on the Knights in the bottom of the fourth as three straight Pirates would be retired to leave runners on second and third.

UCF would add insurance runs in the top of the sixth to make the score 9-2 and ECU would only get one runner on base the rest of the way as the Knights completed the series sweep.

Addy Bullis (13-6) gave up seven runs and six hits for the loss while Grace Jewell (7-4) surrendered just one hit and tossed three strikeouts for the win.

Up Next

The Pirates will travel to Houston for a three-game series with the Cougars beginning on Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m. ET.