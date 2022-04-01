GREENVILLE, N.C. – Georgina Corrick tossed six shutout innings Friday evening to lead South Florida to a 9-0 victory over East Carolina in the opening game of an American Athletic Conference series at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.



The win was the first in league play for the Bulls (29-10, 1-3 AAC) after they were swept at home by UCF last weekend. The Pirates fall to 18-16 and 2-2.



Corrick (23-2) struck out 11 batters and walked one in the victory while Madisyn Davis (6-3) surrendered five runs (two earned) on three hits in 1.1 innings of work.



Alexis Johns paced the visitors with three hits to go along with a four-RBI performance from Dezarae Maldonado. Sophie Wools recorded the only hit for ECU.



South Florida plated a single run in the top of the first before Maldonado drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the second to make it 2-0. Johns then tallied a RBI single to push the Bulls’ lead to three and Meghan Sheehan added a two-run single to leave USF ahead 5-0 through two complete.



Maldonado capped the scoring in the top of the seventh with a three-run home run.



Up Next: East Carolina and South Florida play game two of the series Saturday at 2 p.m.