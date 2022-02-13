Pirates drop two on Saturday in Kickin’ Chicken Classic

CONWAY, S.C. – The East Carolina softball team fell in a pair of games Saturday on day two of the Kickin’ Chicken Classic at St. John Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University. The Pirates could not make late leads stand in either contest, falling to Georgetown 3-2 in nine innings and Purdue by a 9-6 margin.

ECU (1-3) closes its opening weekend of play Sunday against the host Chanticleers at 12:30 p.m.

Game One: Georgetown 3, East Carolina 2 (Nine Innings)

Georgetown erased a 2-1 deficit in the fifth inning before scoring a run in the top of the ninth to complete the comeback win. The Pirates left 10 on base and were just 3 for 17 with runners in scoring position.

Julia Parker (1-1) went the full nine innings in the victory, allowing two runs on 10 hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Jordan Hatch (0-2) was tagged with the hard-luck loss after giving up one unearned run and one hit. She walked two batters and struck out four.

Faith Jarvis and Sophie Wools paced the East Carolina offense with a pair of hits each while Logyn Estes was credited with the squad’s only RBI. Savannah Jones rapped out two hits and drove in a run for her side.

Jones afforded the Hoyas an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first via a solo home run. However, the Pirates responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second to vault in front. Wools singled to begin the frame and scored on an Estes triple. Jocelyn Alonso then sent Estes across home plate with a one-out RBI single.

Cassie Henning came through with a pinch-hit, two-out RBI single in the top of the fifth that knotted the score at two. ECU had a chance to clinch a walkoff win in the bottom of the seventh but stranded the winning run at second.

After both teams wasted prime opportunities to score in the eighth inning, Georgetown broke through in the top of the ninth with an unearned run. Estes reached third with one out in the bottom of the inning, but the Pirates could not get her home.

Game Two: Purdue 9, East Carolina 6

Despite outhitting the Boilermakers 8-6 in the nightcap, the Pirates let a three-run lead slip away in the final few innings as Purdue plated seven over its final three offensive frames to seal the win.

Estes (0-1) took the loss as she surrendered four runs (one earned) on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts in two innings. Gabby Sprang (1-0) notched the victory in relief, allowing one run on one hit while walking two in 1.1 innings of work.

Faith Jarvis, Bailee Wilson and Sydney Yoder all chipped in with two hits with Wilson driving in two runs and tallying a pair of doubles. Olivia McFadden turned in a team-best two base knocks, two runs scored and four RBI.

Taudrea Sinnie started the game with a bang, lacing a double down the left field line. She would score on a Wilson RBI single that left ECU up 1-0 after a half inning. The Boilermakers responded with single runs in the second and third innings to grab a 2-1 advantage through three complete.

The Pirates exploded for a quartet of runs in the top of the fourth. Estes walked and Yoder doubled to give East Carolina two runners in scoring position with one out. Keira Womack started the scoring with a sacrifice fly while an error allowed the go-ahead run to cross home plate. A Jarvis RBI double and Wilson run-scoring single put ECU ahead 5-2 heading into the home half of the frame.

Estes scored on three consecutive wild pitches in the top of the fifth to re-establish East Carolina’s three-run buffer after Purdue scored in the bottom of the fourth to cut the Pirate advantage to 5-3. The Boilermakers continued the momentum in the bottom of the fifth with a four spot to propel in front 7-6. McFadden added a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to account for the final score.