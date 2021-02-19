Pirates dropped at Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. – A rough shooting night cost the ECU lacrosse team as the Pirates fell to Davidson 15-6 on Friday night.

ECU falls to 1-2 on the season while Davidson improves to 2-1.

The Pirates struggled to get consistent offense going in the opening half. ECU fell behind 2-0 before France Kimel got the Pirates on the scoreboard with a free-position goal more than six minutes into the game. However, Kimel’s goal was the only ECU tally through the game’s first 15 minutes while Davidson raced out to a 5-1 lead. Megan Tryniski stopped the bleeding with a free-position goal of her own, but the Wildcats finished the half on a 3-1 run to take an 8-3 lead of the half. Tryniski set up Payton Barr for ECU’s third goal of the game during that span.

Davidson started the second half with a man-advantage goal. Ally Stanton answered for ECU, scoring off a feed from MacKell Schultes. From there though, Davidson grabbed control of the game. The Wildcats scored five straight goals, mainly thanks to Sam Rippley and Grace Fahey who combined for three goals and two assists on that run.

By the time Tryniski scored off a give-and-go with Megan Pallozzi, ECU trailed 14-5 with 8:57 to go. Rippley got her fifth goal of the game before Barr bagged her second of the day to round out the scoring.

Davidson only had a 29-24 edge in shots, but the gap widened to 24-16 in shots on goal. The Pirate defense did do a good job of turning the Wildcats over, causing 14 Davidson turnovers with the Wildcats finishing with 27 overall. Both teams scooped up 23 ground balls while Davidson had a 13-10 edge in draw controls.

Tryniski led the Pirates with three points on two goals and an assist while Barr had a pair of goals. Ashley Vernon made nine saves in the cage for ECU. Cece Bartley grabbed a team-high four ground balls while Nicole LeGar had four draw controls. Alexandra Giacolone led the Pirates in caused turnovers with three while Bartley, Pallozzi and Jordyn Cox each had a pair.

ECU will be back home on Wednesday afternoon when the Pirates host Campbell. That game will get started at 3 p.m., inside Johnson Stadium and will be broadcast on ECUPirates.com.