GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina soccer team earned one last hard-fought point in a 0-0 draw against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday. The draw ensures that the Pirates will have to head out on the road for their first-round AAC Tournament match.

ECU honored their seniors on the afternoon with Head Coach Gary Higgins and Associate AD Mike Hanley presenting Carsen Parker, Catherine Holbrook, Grace Doran, Taylor Kibble and Morgan Dewey with framed jerseys.

On the field, Doran had a phenomenal game, seeming to be involved in every play for the Pirates, winning back possession and creating chances going forward from her spot in the midfield

Despite the scoreless finish, both teams had chances aplenty with a combined 19 shots taken in the game and four shots on goal for the Bearcats and two for the Pirates. Seniors Doran and Holbrook had the two shots on goal for the Pirates but they were able to be cleanly saved by reigning AAC Goalkeeper of the Week Anna Rexford.

To that end, Maeve English played another tremendous game, stopping some tricky shots by Cincinnati and earning her seventh clean sheet of the year, blowing away her previous career high of four. Seven shutouts also moves her into a tie for fifth all-time in a season for ECU.

Key Stats

• Sofia Serrano earned her second career – and second straight career start in what was the eighth unique starting 11 in eight games for the Pirates.

• In a hyper-competitive game between two teams with a lot on the line, four yellow cards were issued on the game. Peyton Godbey was the only ECU player to earn a booking, however.

• As Cincinnati pushed to find a winner, the Bearcats earned six second-half corner kicks. The team finished with nine total to ECU’s three.

Up Next

It looked as though the Pirates would get a grudge match with Cincinnati but in a case of ‘don’t count your chickens before they hatch’ SMU stole victory from the jaws of a draw against Memphis with a winner with 18-seconds to play. By virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Mustangs, East Carolina will hit the road to play the Memphis Tigers on Sunday, time TBD.