ELON, N.C. – The East Carolina cross country program competed in its first meet under the tutelage of Head Coach Billy Caldwell at the Elon Opener on Friday. The Pirates earned a pair of third-place team finishes in the meet.

The ECU women were led on the evening by Lindsay Yentz who took eighth in the meet, covering the 4K course in 14:12.8. Yentz was followed shortly by Alyssa Zack in 10th, just four seconds back. Hayley Whoolery (13th), Jenna Strange (18th) and Allysa Combs (19th) rounded out while Emily Baba (30th) rounded out the lineup for the Pirates.

Freshman Elliott Kleckner led the way on the men’s side with a fourth-place finish in his first collegiate race, finishing the 6K course in 18:17.9. Austin Mathews (12th), Ted Sielatycki (16th), Conner O’Shea (19th) and Chase Osborne (20th) joined Kleckner in the top 20 in the race to round out the scoring for the Pirates. Colin McCauley (21st), Ethan Corrigan (26th) and Cooper Kleckner (37th) rounded out the ECU lineup for the meet.

Team Results

Women

Elon — 25

Duke — 43

ECU — 61

UNCW — 114

Meredith — 127

Bluefield St. — 169

Pfieffer — 188

Shaw — 202

Men

Duke — 17

Elon — 54

ECU — 63

UNCW — 117

Campbell — 126

Bluefield St. — 177

Shaw/Pfieffer — NTS

Up Next

The Pirates return to action at Appalachian State’s Firetower Project Meet on Sept. 16 in Boone, N.C.